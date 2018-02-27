1 dead in early morning Geneva house fire

One person has died in an early morning house fire in south Alabama, according to the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office.

Details are limited, but investigators say the blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at a home on North Main Street in Gevena.

The victim has not been identified.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Continue checking back for updates.

