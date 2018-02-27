75-year-old man killed in Geneva house fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

75-year-old man killed in Geneva house fire

GENEVA, AL (WSFA) -

The Geneva County coroner's office says the victim in an early morning fire in Geneva is a 75-year-old man, but could not release a name since notification of family is ongoing.

The Alabama Fire Marshal's Office says the blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at a home on North Martin Street.

It's unclear where in the home the fire started but foul play is not suspected, according to the coroner.

The body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. 

