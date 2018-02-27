75-year-old man killed in Geneva house fire identified

The Geneva County coroner's office is identifying the victim in an early Tuesday morning fire as 75-year-old Heyward L. Johnston.

The Alabama Fire Marshal's Office says the blaze was reported around 5 a.m. at a home on North Martin Street in Geneva.

It's unclear where in the home the fire started but foul play is not suspected, according to the coroner.

Johnston's body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

