Capital city featured in New York Times article

Montgomery was listed at number 49 on the New York Time's 52 Places to Go in 2018. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The capital city was recently featured in an article by New York Times reporter Jada Yuan Tuesday.

Yuan is visiting locations on The Times’ 52 Places to Go List, which highlights points across the country Americans should visit this year. Montgomery was listed at number 49 on the list.

After visiting Montgomery, Yuan believes it should be moved far up the list.

Yuan says Montgomery is “undeniably relevant,” citing the cities deep commitment to confronting its past and present issues with racism. Yuan says she was daily moved to tears by any number of tales of brutality or hardship and “the strength it took to tell them.”

Several businesses are listed in the article, including the Montgomery Regional Airport, Red Bluff Cottage, Central, Café Louisa, Kress on Dexter, Leroy Lounge, Mrs. B’s Homecooking and the Aviator Bar.

Yuan also mentions several places of history, including The Dexter Parsonage Museum where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., called home in the 1950s and the F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum.

Yuan believes what really should bump up the city’s ranking is the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Equal Justice Initiative, a nationally recognized human rights legal nonprofit that calls the city home.

The article ends with Yuan’s thoughts about the capital city.

“This is how change seems to come in Montgomery: messy and long overdue. Still, how wonderful to see progress in action.”

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.