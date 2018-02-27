Hillcrest-Evergreen beats Lauderdale County to advance to 3A state championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AHSAA) – Hillcrest-Evergreen High School’s boys’ basketball team downed Lauderdale County 74-48 in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena Wednesday morning to advance to the state finals Friday.

The Jaguars (24-2) of Coach Chenson Griffin used a balanced attack with Ryan Nettles and Kobe Bradley scoring 17 points each and Jarrett Taylor notching 15. Nettles, a 6-foot-3 junior who quarterbacked Hillcrest to the Class 3A state football championship last December, also had 16 rebounds. Seven came on the offensive board. He blocked five shots, had two steals and three assists. Bradley also had eight steals and Taylor sank five 3-point goals.

Lauderdale County (23-10), coached by Mark Newton, got 11 points from senior Buddy Burchell, seven points and 11 rebounds from Reece Thacker and nine points from Connor Smith. Slade Brown also had 10 rebounds.

(Courtesy: AHSAA)