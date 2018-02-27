Troy releases 2018 Football schedule

The countdown continues until college football kicks off. As March approaches, the Troy Trojans released its 2018 season schedule Tuesday and it's highlighted by two big games early on.

The Trojans open on Sept. 1 at home with a rematch against Boise State. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener in Boise. Two weeks later, the Trojans will face Big Ten opponent Nebraska.

The following week will open Sun Belt Conference play against ULM and the Battle for the Belt against South Alabama will be in Mobile on Oct. 23.

Here is the full 2018 schedule:

Boise State - 9-1-18

- 9-1-18 Florida A&M- 9-8-18

9-8-18 at Nebraska- 9-15-18

9-15-18 at ULM- 9-22-18

9-22-18 Coastal Carolina- 9-29-18

9-29-18 Georgia State- 10-4-18

10-4-18 at Liberty- 10-13-18

10-13-18 at South Alabama- 10-23-18

10-23-18 Louisiana-Lafayette- 11-3-18

11-3-18 at Georgia Southern- 11-10-18

11-10-18 Texas State- 11-17-18

11-17-18 at Appalachian State- 11-24-18

This year will be the first year for a conference championship game in the Sun Belt. The Sun Belt Conference Championship game will be played Dec. 1.

