David Burkette wins District 26 Democratic primary runoff

Polls are open until 7 p.m. to vote in the Democratic runoff for Senate District 26. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Ballots closed at 7 p.m. in the District 26 Democratic primary Alabama Senate runoff. David Burkette defeated opponent John Knight. Burkette received 3,575 votes to Knight's 2,979 with 34 of 35 precincts reporting Tuesday.

Final Update: “Coach” David Burkette has won with 3,575 votes and John Knight 2,979 votes. 34 of 35 precincts reporting in the Democratic primary runoff for AL Senate District 26. Provisional ballots will be counted next Tuesday. — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) February 28, 2018

The current race is for the seat formerly occupied by Quinton Ross, who is now the president of Alabama State University.

Neither John Knight nor David Burkette got enough votes to win the primary, so they went to a runoff.

During the primary election for Senate District 26 back in December, Knight pulled 36 percent to Burkette's 27 percent. City Councilman and educator, "Coach" David Burkette, is ready to take his experience in city government to a state level.

Since 1993, John Knight has served in the Alabama House of Representatives. He believes in the Senate he will be more effective.

Burkette will now face Republican Darrell "DJ" Johnson in the general election on May 15.

