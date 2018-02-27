Voting in Senate District 26 runoff election underway

Polls are open until 7 p.m. to vote in the Democratic runoff for Senate District 26. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Some voters in Montgomery are heading to the polls Tuesday to pick a Democrat to run in the District 26 State Senate race.

That's the seat formerly occupied by Quinton Ross, who is now the president of Alabama State University.

Neither John Knight nor David Burkette got enough votes to win the primary, so they went to a runoff.

During the primary election for Senate District 26 back in December, Knight pulled 36 percent to Burkette's 27 percent. City Councilman and educator, "Coach" David Burkette, is ready to take his experience in city government to a state level.

Since 1993, John Knight has served in the Alabama House of Representatives. He believes in the Senate he will be more effective.

Voting precincts are open until 7 p.m.

The winner of the runoff election will face Republican Darrell "DJ" Johnson in the general election on May 15.

