Former Dallas County EMA director pleads guilty to using office for personal gain

A former Dallas County EMA director has pleaded guilty to using her office for personal gain, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Rhonda Abbott Johnson received a 10-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation. She must also pay approximately $20,000 in restitution.

Rhonda Johnson and her husband, Bryan Johnson, were accused of stealing money using EMA computers. They were arrested in 2015.

"Nobody is above the law," said Jackson. "She abused her position and will now pay the price."

Bryan Johnson's case is still pending. Bryan Johnson was a firefighter in Dallas County prior to the incident.

