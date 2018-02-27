Former Dallas County EMA director pleads guilty to using office for personal gain

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning as a homicide.More >>
Another juvenile has been taken into custody in Covington County after a threat to a school was made using social media, the third in less than a week.More >>
Rhonda Johnson and her husband, Bryan Johnson, were accused of stealing money using EMA computers. They were arrested in 2015.More >>
An undisclosed number of current and former Wallace Community College Selma employees are being notified that their sensitive, personal information may have been stolen in a cyber "spoofing" attack on the college.More >>
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a man sentenced to death for killing an Alabama police officer but who lawyers say now can't remember the 1985 murder.More >>
Court records in Shelby County show Kat West was murdered by blunt force trauma to the head with an alcohol bottle.More >>
An arrest has been made in the January 6 death investigation of two men and the wounding of a third, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Friday.More >>
WSFA 12 News has obtained surveillance video that shows part of a Wednesday afternoon confrontation between a shooting suspect and Montgomery police.More >>
A Stanhope Elmore High School student was arrested Friday after Millbrook police officials for allegedly threatening to harm other students at the school.More >>
