Lauderdale County girls hand T.R. Miller its first loss of the season in 3A semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AHSAA) – Senior Allie Craig-Cruce scored 28 points and cleared eight rebounds Tuesday morning to lead Lauderdale County (35-2) to a 59-45 win over previously undefeated T.R. Miller (30-1).

The Class 3A girls’ semifinal victory opened the second day of action at the 96th AHSAA State Basketball Finals championship tournament at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

Cruce was 10-of-19 from the field, sank three 3-pointers and was 5-of-6 at the foul line for Coach Brant Llewellyn’s Tigers. Tamia Watkins and Sadie McIntyre added 10 points each.

McIntyre also had seven rebounds. Point guard Jaide Ellick also had four assists.

Valerie Samuel had 12 points, Steely Ruzic chipped in 10 and Janazsia Nettles scored nine for T.R. Miller, coached by Ron Jackson. Kyola Bell-Barton had eight rebounds.

The win extended Lauderdale County’s current winning streak to 20 games and ended T.R. Miller’s streak at 30, which was the longest in the state this season.

The victory improved Llewellyn’s career coaching record to 589-90. Lauderdale County now advances to Friday’s 3A girls’ state championship game and will vying for the school’s 14th state girls’ title.

Llewellyn has coached eight of the championships including five in as row from 2012-2016 that produced a state-record 86 wins in a row. Larry Sinyard coached the first five LCHS state championships.

Jackson has coached T.R. Miller to four state titles (1995, 1996, 2002, 2009) and Monroe County to one (1987), His career coaching record is now 711-153.

