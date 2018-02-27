Lauderdale County girls hand T.R. Miller its first loss of the season in 3A semifinals

Deshler’s Tigers downed Saint James 70-34 in the Class 4A girls’ semifinals Tuesday at the BJCC Legacy Arena to advance to the state finals for the second year in a row.More >>
SISTABruhtha conducted the survey and the results came back favoring the Hornets.More >>
Senior Allie Craig-Cruce scored 28 points and cleared eight rebounds Tuesday morning to lead Lauderdale County (35-2) to a 59-45 win over previously undefeated T.R. Miller (30-1).More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School’s boys’ basketball team downed Lauderdale County 74-48 in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena Wednesday morning to advance to the state finals Friday.More >>
The Auburn men's basketball program has reported an incident involving money to university officials.More >>
Samson High School downed Phil Campbell 64-43 Monday afternoon a the BJCC Legacy Arena to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 2A Girls’ State Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons.More >>
Fourteen men's and women's high school basketball teams from across Alabama will play in state championship games Thursday through Saturday in Birmingham, and city leaders would like those attending to have some information ahead of time.More >>
Spring Garden (31-3) downed Loachapoka 40-28 Monday in the Class 1A girls’ semifinals to clinch a berth in the AHSAA Class 1A girls’ state championship game scheduled for Thursday.More >>
Georgiana (30-3) jumped out to 24-7 lead in the first quarter Monday morning and rolled to an 80-58 victory over R.A. Hubbard (27-7) in the opening game of the AHSAA Class 1A Boys’ State Basketball Tournament at the BJCC Legacy Arena.More >>
