Survey shows ASU has best HBCU athletic facilities

A recent survey released shows that Alabama State has the best athletic facilities among all HBCUs. SISTABruhtha conducted the survey and the results came back favoring the Hornets.

Alabama State opened New ASU Stadium back in 2012 and according to the survey, it's what propelled the Hornets to the top. When paired with the Acadome and Track Complex, Alabama State pulls together a trio of facilities that are tough to beat.

Alabama State wasn't the only HBCU from the Yellowhammer State to make the top 10. Alabama A&M came in at No. 7.

Here is the full list below:

Alabama State Prairie View A&M Florida A&M Texas Southern North Carolina A&T Southern Alabama A&M Norfolk State Hampton Tennessee State Jackson State South Carolina State North Carolina Central Morgan State Arkansas- Pine Bluff

