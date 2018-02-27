Survey shows ASU has best HBCU athletic facilities - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Survey shows ASU has best HBCU athletic facilities

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
A recent survey released shows that Alabama State has the best athletic facilities among all HBCUs. SISTABruhtha conducted the survey and the results came back favoring the Hornets.

Alabama State opened New ASU Stadium back in 2012 and according to the survey, it's what propelled the Hornets to the top. When paired with the Acadome and Track Complex, Alabama State pulls together a trio of facilities that are tough to beat.

Alabama State wasn't the only HBCU from the Yellowhammer State to make the top 10. Alabama A&M came in at No. 7.

Here is the full list below:

  1. Alabama State
  2. Prairie View A&M
  3. Florida A&M
  4. Texas Southern
  5. North Carolina A&T
  6. Southern
  7. Alabama A&M
  8. Norfolk State
  9. Hampton
  10. Tennessee State
  11. Jackson State
  12. South Carolina State
  13. North Carolina Central
  14. Morgan State
  15. Arkansas- Pine Bluff

