Senate approves state employee raise

State employees have not had a cost-of-living increase since 2008. However, they have had merit raises. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/AP) -
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.
Senators on Tuesday voted 28-1 to approve a three percent pay raise for state employees. The bill now goes to the Alabama House of Representatives for debate.
Republican Sen. Clyde Chambliss of Prattville said the raise had been a long time in coming, but noted the state had been through some difficult financial times.
Lawmakers this session are also expected to approve a two-and-a-half percent cost-of-living raise for teachers and public education employees.
Gov. Kay Ivey released this statement upon Senate passage of the bill:
“We depend on state employees every day – after a decade without a pay increase, it is time we honor their hard work and commitment with a sensible raise. State employees are vital to good government and I appreciate the work they do for the people of Alabama each and every day. I commend sponsor Senator Clyde Chambliss, General Fund budget chairman Senator Tripp Pittman and the members of the Senate for adopting the full three percent raise I proposed. I urge the House to move quickly and follow the Senate’s lead.”
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WSFA 12 News contributed.
