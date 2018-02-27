First comes clouds, then comes rain

I hope you enjoyed our beautiful, sunny weather today because changes are on the horizon. We'll continue with fair conditions for the rest of our Tuesday, but clouds will grow in overhead late tonight and overnight. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are possible for the state over in extreme west and northwest Alabama. The WSFA viewing area will remain dry.

Clouds will dominate our skies Wednesday and Thursday. Rain coverage will likely be isolated Wednesday before turning more widespread Thursday as a cold front advances through the region. A few thunderstorms may develop as the front sweeps through the state, but severe weather is not a major concern. We'll likely see scattered to numerous showers with embedded thunderstorms Thursday moving west to east. A few storms may be strong producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The good news is by Thursday night most, if not all of the rain, will be to our east and skies will quickly clear. Skies will remain clear Friday through the entire weekend as we move through a more seasonable setting. Expect highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This weekend is looking marvelous, a great way to enter the new month of March.

