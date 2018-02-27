Senate approves Ten Commandments bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.
Senators voted 23-3 for the proposed constitutional amendment on Tuesday. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.
The proposal, which would have to be approved by voters, says the Ten Commandments can be displayed on public property. The displays would have to be mingled with other historical materials in an effort to pass constitutional muster.
Sen. Gerald Dial, the bill's sponsor, said voters have the final say. Sen. Bobby Singleton predicted the measure would face an automatic lawsuit.
The Senate has approved the bill several times, but it has failed each year in the House.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.
