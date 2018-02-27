Crawford Street homicide victim was shot while in vehicle

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Crawford Street in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The victim in a shooting Monday morning in Montgomery was shot while sitting in his vehicle, according to court records.

Charlie Gardner, 29, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Benjamin Young, 38.

According to the court documents, Gardner allegedly shot Young from outside his vehicle on Crawford Street just before 7 a.m.

Gardner turned himself in to police several hours after the shooting. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $150,000.

Police said the two men knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Friends say Young was an avid pool player and a member of the American Poolplayers Association.

An is planned for Saturday at 9 a.m. at DeJa Vu Billiards to raise money for Young's funeral expenses.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.