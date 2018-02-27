Pike Road school system a step closer to full accreditation

The Pike Road school system is one step closer to receiving full accreditation after its first review by AdvanceED in January.

School officials have received a letter in which the where the accreditation agency's Engagement Review Team recommended PRS get five years of accreditation.

AdvancED's Accreditation Commission will review the findings and make a final decision on the matter.

The school system started in August 2015. School leaders say they're happy to hear the positive review but admit they still have work to do.

"We've had issues to work on and we still have things to get better at, and we're working to do that," said PRS Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter. "Those are things that we'll continue to work on and continue to do but we'll always have work to do and we'll always be working to improve and to be the kind of school system we want to be."

School leaders also weighed in on their "C" letter grade from the state, pointing out they don't have a senior class. The first won't graduate until 2020.

Some data used in the state's report card, like graduation rate and "college and career readiness," don't yet apply for the system but it still lowered their grade.

