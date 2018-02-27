Dothan city officials present ideas to fund changes to city road

Changing Honeysuckle Road to accommodate increasing traffic has been on the to-do list for Dothan city leaders. Now they are one step closer to making changes to ease congestion.

Tuesday, city commissioners and the mayor met for a work session to look at the results of a study done on Honeysuckle Road and discuss improvements.

Public Works officials spent the last six to eight months putting together the preliminary plan based on data from traffic counts, accidents, and future development in the area.

Public Works divided Honeysuckle Road into three development projects.

Priority number one is turning Honeysuckle Road into a five-lane road between Highway 84 and Fortner Street with two lanes going north and south, and a center turn lane.

This is expected to ease traffic congestion in one of the more heavily traveled areas in Dothan – averaging 18,000 cars daily.

Another reason this area is a major priority is because it would align with ALDOT’s widening project on Ross Clark Circle which includes work done at the intersection of Highway 84 and Honeysuckle Road.

“We want to go ahead and get our part underway where they can connect with the city’s portion to carry it out so those improvements will have the maximum benefit,” said Commissioner John Ferguson.

Priority number two is realigning Honeysuckle Road from Highway 52 to South Park Road. Priority number three is connecting South Park Road to Campbellton Highway.

Early estimates of the project are in the $18 million range. The lane addition project is expected to be the most expensive and could range between $11 and $12 million. The realignment project could cost around $3 million, and the connection project around $2 million.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first time commissioners and the mayor saw the results of the Honeysuckle Road study. Now, city leaders will start crunching numbers to decide if they can do all the projects at once or if they should do one at a time.

Public Works officials and some commissioners agree getting the entire improvement project done would be great.

“We want to see it all done, it’s just a matter of what can funded,” said Charles Metzger, Dothan Public Works Director.

But if the city can only afford one, many agree it may be ideal to put the money towards adding more lanes on Honeysuckle Road.

“Right now our fast track item is Honeysuckle from Highway 84 to Fortner,” said Ferguson.

“We want to see that area as a priority,” said Metzger.

While everyone at the meeting agreed these projects must be done, there was concern about paying for the project – especially since the city is also working on other improvement projects like Denton Road.

“Obviously, you’ll have some like myself who would like to dip in some reserves cautiously and address some of the funding. I foresee a bond issue of some sort. Hopefully a short term bond. Maybe 5-10 years at the most. Let us go ahead and get these roads built and constructed and pay that bond back at a rapid pace,” said Ferguson.

City commissioners say they want to move forward on the project quickly to get ahead of other projects – like the expansion for Ross Clark Circle to a six-lane highway.

“That’s the goal today – today – get ahead of the Ross Clark Circle Project because it’s going to be painful and it’s going to be a long process and it’s going to require a lot of patience. Anything that we can do to alleviate that congestion on the city’s part we want to address that,” said Ferguson.

The next step in the development project is coming up with a design, which Public Works Officials say could take a year.

