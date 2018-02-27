Montgomery County officials warn about "civil citation" scam - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery County officials warn about "civil citation" scam

By Morgan Young, Reporter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery County Circuit Clerk Tiffany McCord said her office has received about 30 complaints from residents who received a “civil citation” by email, claiming they owe the county $711. She said they are fake documents, intended to scam people out of their money.

In fact, McCord said the county does not issue “civil citations”, and said it would never reach out to residents through email to let them know they owe money.

“That’s just not how we do business,” said McCord. “Our preferred method of doing business is by mail. We don’t email or call by phone.”

McCord said she already knows of one resident who paid the fake fine, under the impression that it was a legitimate citation from the county.

“What this person is saying is that the person were witnesses to an accident and somehow they did not appear as a witness,” said McCord. “Of course, they can’t remember any accident that they’ve witnessed, but because they are honest people, they want to do what’s right.”

The phony citations are almost identical, with exception to the individualized resident information it includes. McCord said the fact that the person responsible was able to use residents’ real addresses, birth dates and social security numbers makes them harder to detect as fake. She said this kind of information is accessible on the dark web.

However, there are a number of things on the citation McCord said are inaccurate. Each fake document is supposedly signed by Judge Steven Reed, with the title “Judge, Superior Court.”

“We don’t have a superior court. Judge Reed is a probate judge, and that’s not even his signature. However, if you had never received a court order from him before, you wouldn’t know that,” McCord said.

Also, McCord said the codes listed on the citation are not Alabama codes and the officer, Lt. Allen Davis, is not a real lieutenant in Montgomery County.

McCord said officials are investigating the situation, trying to find the person responsible. She said the county located an Arizona-based receptionist service the person was using to take calls as part of the scam. She said officials were able to have the service turned off and believes the person responsible could be located outside of Alabama.

If you received a document that matches this description, please report it to the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office. You can reach them at 334-832-1260.

    Tuesday, February 27 2018
    Tuesday, February 27 2018
    Tuesday, February 27 2018
    Tuesday, February 27 2018
    Tuesday, February 27 2018
    Tuesday, February 27 2018
