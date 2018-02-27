Hudson scores 27, Florida throttles Alabama 73-52

Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.More >>
Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson said on Friday that he expects freshman Collin Sexton to be eligible to play in Saturday’s game against Arkansas.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Media Days kickoff July 16 from Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will speak on day three and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on day four.More >>
Parents are speaking out after a Columbus middle school increases safety plans following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.More >>
Parents are speaking out after a Columbus middle school increases safety plans following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 on Saturday to end a four-game slide.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
Donta Hall had 20 points and eight rebounds, including some powerful dunks, to lead Alabama to an 80-65 win over LSU on Tuesday night.More >>
The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff officially announced the addition of Terry Rooney to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Friday evening.More >>
The following is a press release from the University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama head baseball coach Greg Goff officially announced the addition of Terry Rooney to the Crimson Tide coaching staff on Friday evening.More >>
The following is a press release from University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After serving on The University of Alabama swimming and diving coaching staff for 29 seasons and leading Crimson Tide divers to two individual NCAA championships, 69 All-America honors and 21 Southeastern Conference titles, Pat Greenwell announced this week that he is retiring from the University and coaching.More >>
The following is a press release from University of Alabama Athletics: TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After serving on The University of Alabama swimming and diving coaching staff for 29 seasons and leading Crimson Tide divers to two individual NCAA championships, 69 All-America honors and 21 Southeastern Conference titles, Pat Greenwell announced this week that he is retiring from the University and coaching.More >>
Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause.More >>
Attorney Paul Patterson tells me that a court hearing has been set for March 1 in Tuscaloosa when he will request the case be dismissed based on lack of probable cause.More >>