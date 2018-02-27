Andalusia falls to Cordova in 4A Final Four, 46-39

Daniel Gafford had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas to its sixth win in seven games with a 91-82 victory over No. 14 Auburn on Tuesday night.More >>
Cordova 6-foot-5 senior Jayce Willingham scored 21 points, had nine rebounds and sank 8-of-9 crucial free throws Tuesday as the Blue Devils (25-9) nipped Andalusia (25-6) in the AHSAA Class 4A Boys’ State Basketball Championships semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena. It was his blocked shot inside in the waning seconds, however, that sealed the hard-fought victory and punched Cordova’s ticket into the state finals Friday night.More >>
Jalen Hudson scored 27 points and Florida throttled Alabama's offense in a 73-52 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced Thursday the addition of Dan Enos and Craig Kuligowski to the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Enos will serve as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Tide, while Kuligowski will be an associate head coach and coach the defensive line.More >>
Deshler’s Tigers downed Saint James 70-34 in the Class 4A girls’ semifinals Tuesday at the BJCC Legacy Arena to advance to the state finals for the second year in a row.More >>
SISTABruhtha conducted the survey and the results came back favoring the Hornets.More >>
Senior Allie Craig-Cruce scored 28 points and cleared eight rebounds Tuesday morning to lead Lauderdale County (35-2) to a 59-45 win over previously undefeated T.R. Miller (30-1).More >>
The Trojans open on Sept. 1 with a rematch against Boise State in Troy. The Broncos defeated Troy 24-13 in the 2017 season opener.More >>
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School’s boys’ basketball team downed Lauderdale County 74-48 in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals at the BJCC Legacy Arena Wednesday morning to advance to the state finals Friday.More >>
The Auburn men's basketball program has reported an incident involving money to university officials.More >>
