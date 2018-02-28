Eric: Showers possible Wednesday; Temperatures surge

A few showers will be possible through our Wednesday as a warm front lifts north of the area.

That warm front means temperatures will be surging into the afternoon and it wouldn't surprise me to see a few spots tip the scales at 80 degrees.

A cold front will arrive tomorrow and bring with it a greater chance of showers and storms into Thursday. Behind the front, cooler air and sunnier skies will set us up for a pleasant Friday and weekend ahead.

