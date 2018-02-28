Eric: Warmer temperatures but storms arrive Thursday

Temperatures this morning are warmer than 24 hours ago, and our afternoon won't be any different. A warm front will allow a few showers to pop on radar from time to time, but tomorrow will end up being our wetter day as a line of storms moves through.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a 20 percent rain chances will be far from "washout" wording. A few breaks for sunshine will be sprinkled in there through the afternoon as highs take a run at the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: The early part of the day remains mainly quiet with only isolated showers around. By 1 p.m., temperatures could again be flirting with 80 degrees. But a line of showers and thunderstorms will be marching southward along a front. The latest guidance suggests that line gets to the Montgomery area around 2 p.m., blowing southward from there.

The later arrival time pushes this line into the part of the day where more instability will be in play, and models have increased those numbers correspondingly. Winds through the atmosphere will be strong, but fairly unidirectional. That's fancy talk suggesting tornadoes shouldn't be a problem, but gusty winds might. The uptick in instability suggests to me we may have a marginal threat for damaging winds along the more intense cores within the line. Overall, this risk appears rather limited. But it's likely not zero. Temperatures will fall a good 10 degrees as the line passes with numbers dipping into the upper 60s by the drive home.

THEN WHAT? Cooler and drier air will lead to a lovely stretch from Friday into the weekend where sunshine will dominate.

I'm telling you now, this weekend will be one you won't want to waste.

