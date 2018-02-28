Gov. Ivey to proclaim March Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month

Gov. Kay Ivey will sign a proclamation Wednesday officially marking the month of March Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Awareness month in Alabama.

Along with the proclamation, Ivey is also issuing a challenge to Alabamians: the Red Tie Challenge.

"I encourage each of you to join me in my efforts by participating in the red tie challenge," Ivey said. "How can you be a part of this challenge? It's easy. Create a signature way to wear your red tie, record a simple video pledging your support for bleeding disorders awareness month, and send it to HBDA so they can post it to their website and facebook page. If we all join forces, there's nothing HDBA and our Alabama bleeding disorders community cannot accomplish,"

Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders of Alabama works to connect patients with resources they need to live with their conditions.

“We advocate, we provide educational resources for people throughout the state of Alabama who have an inheritable bleeding disorder,” explained Executive Director Vicki Jackson.

To put it simply, those who have hemophilia are missing a protein that allows their blood to clot.

“Their organs can bleed spontaneously, they bleed into their joints as capillaries burst in the joints and cause a lot of degeneration in their joints, so it causes instability, and causes crippling event to that degree in some patients,” Jackson describes the dangerous condition, and the limitations it puts on patients. “They do play baseball, they can do taekwondo,” but Jackson says contact sports, like football, are not out of the question,"

About 400 people in Alabama are living with Hemophilia. More than 70,000 others are living with other bleeding disorders. Treatment to keep those patients safe can cost several thousand dollars a month. There is currently no cure, and funding for research and treatment centers is hard to come by.

“Governor Ivey proclaiming March as Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders Awareness month is just enormous,” Jackson said, hoping it will raise awareness and encourage others to help in the fight. “A $5,000 donation to the big boys is very little. $5,000 to HBDA is huge!”

Tag Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders of Alabama on Facebook when you post your Red Tie Challenge, and learn more about their mission at this link.

