Learn more and sign up for the Alabama State Games

Thursday will be the first day you can sign up for the Alabama State Games.

The multi-sport, Olympic-style event will be held in Huntsville June 8 thru 10. All Alabama residents, college students, and military personnel who have lived in Alabama for at least 30 days prior to the competition can compete.

Alabama residents attending college or serving in the military in another state are also eligible.

"This year we're really excited because this is the biggest year as far as the number of sports that we put out. The state games is one of Alabama's largest multi-sport events and I want to make sure we emphasize it's for youth and adults and those with disabilities,” Anthony Terling, Vice President of the ASF Foundation.

There are two options for people with disabilities who want to participate Adaptive sports and The Miracle League.

To learn more or to sign up, click this link.

