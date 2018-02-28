Annual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee festival begins Thursday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

The annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee Festival will return to Selma on Thursday.

This year's annual event surrounds the 53rd anniversary and commemoration of the Selma to Montgomery March. It's five days of seminars, meetings, presentations, and festivals ending with what some may say is the best part of it all, reenacting that famous walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Over 40 events are planned for this year's bridge crossing jubilee. Below is a list of the scheduled events:

Thursday, March 1

  • Mass Meeting: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1431 Broad Street. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guest Speaker: Bishop Staccato Powell
  • Miss Jubilee Pageant: School of Discovery 400 Washington Street. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pageant entry fee is $25.

Friday, March 2

  • Children's Sojourn: Shiloh Baptist Church 1416 Selma Avenue. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring the Freedom Singers, Chakaba Stilt Walkers, Viver Brasil Dance Company, African Kings & Queens, Stories told by Children of The Movement, Excerpts From The Play “The Fairytale”. The fee is $10.
  • Educational Summit: Presenters- Dr. Adelaide Sanford, Randi Weingarten (American Federation of Teachers) Wallace Community College 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Mock Trial: Dallas County Court House 105 Lauderdale Street. 5 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Expert Witnesses: TBA
  • Poor People's Campaign Rally: First Baptist Church 709 Martin Luther King St. Speakers: Dr. William Barber, Dr. Cornell West & others. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • “Stomp Out to Vote” Step Show: School of Discovery (Auditorium) 400 Washington St. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Entry fee is $12

Saturday, March 3

  • Roundtable Discussion: Political & Spiritual Leaders 1431 Broad St. Host: Dr. William Barber. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Breakfast will be served.
  • Jubilee Golf Tournament: Valley Grande Golf Course 1009 Warrior Drive - Valley Grande, AL
  • 6:30 a.m.- Until. Sponsored by: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. For information call, Dr. Leroy Maxwell (334) 872-2321. Cost is $50
  • Freedom’s Foot Soldiers Children Breakfast: R.B. Hudson Middle School 1701 Summerfield Road. 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Cost is $5.
  • Series of Workshops: Dallas County Courthouse, Historic Site of Struggle for Voting Rights 105 Lauderdale Street. Dallas County Courthouse Annex, 102 Church Street. Cost is $10.
  • Intergenerational Summit: Dallas County Courthouse 105 Lauderdale St. Guests include Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Angela Rye. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Bridge Crossing Jubilee Parade: Begins at Concordia College, 2180 Broad St. 2180 Broad Street
  • 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • Battle of the Bands: School of Discovery, Parking Lot. 400 Washington Street. 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Jubilee Music & Street Festival: Water Avenue at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge (Selma City Side) 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $12 in advance and $17 at the gate.
  • R&B: Regina Belle Gospel: Sensational Wells Brothers, Dwayne Watkins Band Blues: Lomax, T'Honey Brown Hip Hop: D'Aye Free for ages six years and under
  • Freedom Flame Awards Gala: Carl Morgan Convention Center, 211 Washington Street. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Honorees- Churches of the Movement. Cost is $50 for general admission and $450 per table.

Sunday, March 4

  • Martin & Coretta S. King Unity Breakfast: Wallace Community College (Gymnasium) 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway. 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $60. For more information contact Priscilla Mitchell 334-431-0015 or at mlkunityb@gmail.com.

Sunday Morning Services

  • Various Movement Speakers and Churches: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Pre-March Rally: Outside of Brown Chapel AME. 410 Martin Luther King Street. 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Bridge Crossing Re-Enactment: Line-up Outside of Brown Chapel AME Church (Co-Sponsors SCLC) 410 Martin Luther King Street. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.  
  • Post-March Gospel Concert: Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King. Gospel- Kathy Taylor, Potter's Place Choir, Tabernacle Baptist Choir, Ellwood Community Choir & many others. 9 US Highway 80 E at the foot of the Pettus Bridge. Tickets are $5 or included with Saturday Festival Ticket.
  • Bridge Awards: Healing Waters Retreat Center, 8 Mulbury Rd. Honorees: TBA Tickets are $25 advance $35 at the door.

Monday, March 5

  • Slow Ride to Montgomery: Meet at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge at 9 a.m. Rally will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Alabama State Capitol 600 Dexter Avenue Montgomery, AL 

For more information about the events or the festival, click this link.

