Report: Harper Lee estate transferred to trust - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Report: Harper Lee estate transferred to trust

Harper Lee smiles during a 2007 ceremony honoring new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor in the State Capitol at Montgomery, AL. (Source: AP/Rob Carr) Harper Lee smiles during a 2007 ceremony honoring new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor in the State Capitol at Montgomery, AL. (Source: AP/Rob Carr)

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The will of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee is public following a lawsuit by The New York Times, but details on her estate remain a secret.

The Times reports the will unsealed Tuesday shows most of Lee's assets were transferred into a trust days before her death two years ago in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama.

But the contents of her estate remain private because trust documents are private.

A probate court sealed the will of the famously private writer following her death, and the newspaper filed suit in 2016 to have the document made public. The suit argued that Lee's desire for privacy wasn't sufficient legal reason to keep her will hidden from public view.

Records show the estate recently dropped its opposition to unsealing the will.

