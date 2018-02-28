Guest Editorial: One Place Family Justice Center

Did you know that every nine seconds a woman is abused in America? Or, every 98 seconds an American is sexually assaulted?

Hello. My name is Kaye Harris, executive director of One Place Family Justice Center. Since opening our doors at 530 South Lawrence Street in 2009, we have helped thousands of victims from Montgomery and the seven surrounding River Region counties.

One Place is a safe place for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse, human trafficking, and other forms of violence to come and receive all of the services they may need in one location. We connect victims to law enforcement, prosecutors, legal assistance and much needed social services. There are no fees or cost to those we serve.

Although providing compassionate service to victims is our main mission, One Place also strives to educate the community about different forms of abuse and how each of us can move from bystander to advocate. We work to promote legislation that protects victims and holds offenders accountable, and we seek to create pathways to hope for survivors and their children.

We believe our homes should be the safest places on earth. We hope you will join us in envisioning a future free of violence. Please visit our website for more information by clicking this week.

