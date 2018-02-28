Massachusetts man walking from AL to TN to honor MLK

Ken Johnston has a long walk ahead of him; Four-hundred miles to be exact. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Massachusetts man is walking from Selma to Tennessee in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to encourage people to exercise.

Ken Johnston has a long walk ahead of him; Four-hundred miles to be exact. Johnston left Selma Sunday morning and is headed east on Highway 80. He expects to reach the state capitol in Montgomery Wednesday night.

Johnston’s goal is to reach Memphis in time for the 50th anniversary of MLK Jr’s assassination at the Lorraine Motel.

Johnston says he gave up his job for this long walk but believes it’s a two-prong approach: to remember King and the freedom he died for and encourage people of all stripes to exercise.

