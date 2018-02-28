Lottery, fantasy sports bills pass Senate committee, but...

Alabama legislators have proposed training school employees or citizen volunteers to carry guns in schools.More >>
The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aimed at getting more oversight for hundreds of faith-based day cares that go uninspected by the state.More >>
Both a state lottery bill, along with legislation to legalize fantasy sports like Draft Kings in Alabama, passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday.More >>
Autauga County farmer Rusty Wood has to spend about an hour a day, five days a week conducting farm business on his laptop or iPad. The problem is connectivity is slow-going.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill aimed at allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in schools and government buildings despite criticisms that it was an unconstitutional establishment of religion.More >>
State employees would receive their first cost-of-living raise in a decade, under a bill approved by the Alabama Senate.More >>
Alabama's ethics law for public employees and officials could receive some changes.More >>
Imagine a neighborhood watch approach to school security.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker says the state should raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar weapon, to 21.More >>
Senate lawmakers unanimously approved the nitrogen asphyxiation bill Thursday, sending the bill to the house.More >>
