Boy charged with terrorist threats toward Butler County school

A student has been arrested after an alleged threat against Greenville High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A 17-year old Greenville High School student has found himself in legal hot water after police say he made a terrorist threat that caught the ear of fellow students.

Police say the boy allegedly said he was planning to 'shoot up the school' and investigators say they have no idea whether he was serious or joking.

Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said investigators were able to gather multiple witness statements regarding the threatening comment. He said the department has a zero-tolerance for threats and is working with the FBI. At this time, however, he does not believe a threat exists.

Considering the current climate, Greenville police said they had no choice but to take the student's remarks seriously. Now, the minor is in juvenile detention and police say just to be on the safe side they added patrols before the start of school Wednesday.

Detectives say they're still investigating why the teen made the alleged threat. He's formally charged with making a terrorist threat, a class C felony.

If you know of any threat or suspicious behavior, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-7461.

