Greenville police arrest teen in alleged threat against school

A student has been arrested after an alleged threat against Greenville High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Greenville police charged a 17-year-old with making a terrorist threat Tuesday afternoon. It allegedly happened in class at Greenville High School.

It started out with what some thought was a social media threat, but a deeper look in the investigation showed there were no posts. It was actually an alleged verbal remark to "shoot up the school" by a 17-year-old Greenville High School student during class on Tuesday.

"It was enough to cause an alarm that we could charge him with making a terrorist threat," said police chief Justin Lovvorn.

Lovvorn says he's not sure what motivated the teenager to allegedly say that. What is clear is investigators didn't waste any time checking it out. Multiple witnesses were interviewed, according to the chief.

"There were other students talking about this student and what he may have said," Lovvorn said.

"We try to remain calm and be procedural," said Butler County Public School Superintendent Dr. John Strycker.

Bulter County school officials are conducting their own investigation.

"I am hoping the kid didn't say anything and that it was just hearsay. However, if he did say something, we're going to take it very seriously," Strycker said.

Greenville police and Butler County school leaders say they have no idea if the teenager was kidding around. Still, considering the climate in the country today, this is something they can't take lightly.

Police found no weapon on campus, no lockdown was necessary, but extra patrols were provided Wednesday morning just in case.

Police chief Lovvorn says the teen has been turned over to juvenile detention. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile was also alerted.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.