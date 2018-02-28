Juvenile charged with making terrorists threats in Butler County - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Juvenile charged with making terrorists threats in Butler County

File Photo (Source: WSFA 12 News) File Photo (Source: WSFA 12 News)
BUTLER CO., AL (WSFA) -

A juvenile has been charged in Butler County after reports of a possible threat to a high school.

According to Justin Lovvorn with the Greenville Police Department, police received reports of a possible threat to Greenville High School Tuesday morning. Investigators were able to gather multiple witness statements where a juvenile was heard making threatening comments about the school.

Investigators located the juvenile in question and charged them with making a terrorist threat.

Lovvorn says the department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation but at this time does not believe a threat exists.

Extra security has also been placed at the school Wednesday as a precaution. Lovvorn says the department has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who would threaten another individual’s safety.

If you know of any threat or suspicious behavior, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-7461.

