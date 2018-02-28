Final 7 basketball games to be televised, live streamed

All of the games will air on WSFA 12.2 Bounce. (Source: AHSAA)

Raycom Media will televise and live stream the 2018 AHSAA Final 7 basketball games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The games will be played at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham. All of the games will air on WSFA 12.2 Bounce.

For a schedule of games and more information, viewers can go to www.pathtotheplayoffs.com or statefinalsal.com.

