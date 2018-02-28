Former south AL police officer faces new student sex charge

A former Dothan school resource officer, who was charged after an investigation into allegations he was having a sexual relationship with a student, is facing more charges.

According to Dothan police, Adrian Folmer is facing an additional charge of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Police say the new charge is related to the ongoing investigation. During the original investigation, police identified a second victim, a 14-year-old.

Folmer was taken into custody and placed under a $15,000 bond.

In December, Folmer was charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19. An investigation determined Folmer had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

This is the second time in the last three years, that a school resource officer working for Dothan City Schools has been arrested on sex crime charges. In 2014, Lanice Bonds was sentenced to 10 years in prison for engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 10. He has a parole hearing next month.

According to school board officials, working as a school resource officer is a voluntary position.

