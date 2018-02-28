Former south AL police officer faces new student sex charge

An Elmore County judge has found probable cause in the child sex case of Germaine Moore, the man charged in connection to a viral video that showed the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.More >>
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task force seems to find itself busier than ever.More >>
The Central Alabama Crimestoppers Awards Luncheon at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery is set to get underway shortly.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered an alleged squash scam in south Alabama that has resulted in an indictment against a U.S. government employee.More >>
The victim in a shooting Monday morning in Montgomery was shot while sitting in his vehicle, according to court records.More >>
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning as a homicide.More >>
Another juvenile has been taken into custody in Covington County after a threat to a school was made using social media, the third in less than a week.More >>
Rhonda Johnson and her husband, Bryan Johnson, were accused of stealing money using EMA computers. They were arrested in 2015.More >>
An undisclosed number of current and former Wallace Community College Selma employees are being notified that their sensitive, personal information may have been stolen in a cyber "spoofing" attack on the college.More >>
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a man sentenced to death for killing an Alabama police officer but who lawyers say now can't remember the 1985 murder.More >>
