Judge calls man in viral video ‘danger to children’ in preliminary hearing

Probable cause has been found in the child sex case of Germaine Moore. (Source: ALEA)

An Elmore County grand jury will consider five felony counts against Germaine Moore, 45, the defendant police say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in a viral video.

Judge Glenn Goggans heard testimony from SBI case agent David McGowan Wednesday during Moore’s preliminary hearing. McGowan stated the video depicting a child performing a sex act on Moore was seen around the world, as far away as Paris.

Preliminary investigations show the video was first shared in Montgomery on Facebook.

The search warrant was served at Moore’s home on Feb. 5, where multiple devices were seized. The forensic evaluation of those devices is still underway.

McGowan reiterated the three victims in this case are Moore’s relatives, which currently live in Detroit. McGowan testified the two of the three children told a child advocacy center in Detroit that Moore had engaged in multiple sex acts with them, confirming he raped one of the victims while they were visiting Alabama.

Testimony also alleged Moore provided one of the victims with an iPhone specifically to communicate with him, which he used to solicit images from the young girl. The child told investigators that communication was solicited as late as November.

The investigator told Goggans Moore had sexual contact with the victims over the summer in Alabama, and during the Christmas holidays.

Goggans stated he found the evidence presented during the hearing was stronger than probable cause, calling Moore a ‘dangerous man’ and a flight risk, leaving Moore’s bond at $5 million dollars cash.

Goggans added he would rather Moore remain in Elmore County for prosecution rather than running the risk of Moore returning to Michigan and making bond.

