Viral child sex assault video case headed to grand jury

Probable cause has been found in the child sex case of Germaine Moore. (Source: ALEA)

An Elmore County judge has found probable cause in the child sex case of Germaine Moore, the man charged in connection to a viral video that showed the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl.

The judge has bound over five counts for consideration by a grand jury.

Moore, 44, was taken into custody on Feb. 6 in Millbrook.

He's also facing charges in Wayne County, Michigan, where the prosecutor's office alleges he sexually assaulted three relatives. There, he's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of distributing sexually explicit material of children.

