Opp business undergoes 40,000 square-foot expansion

A business in Opp underwent a major 40,000 square foot expansion.

Global Aerospace, a service disabled, veteran-owned small business, provides machining, fabrication, process and paint, and assembly services to the federal government and commercial businesses.

According to business officials, as new contracts for items come in more jobs may come available.

The company can produce just about anything. While our photographer was touring the plant, workers were in the process of making tools to work on a helicopter, housings that hold flares on fighter jets and window frames for luxury high-rise buildings.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.