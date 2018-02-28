Carver to play for 6A state title; game to be televised and live streamed

Carver will play for the 6A state title Saturday after defeating Hazel Green 98-68. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Carver Wolverines (29-7) will play for the 6A state title this weekend after defeating Hazel Green 98-68 Wednesday. They'll face either Parker or Paul Bryant at 2:15 Saturday in Birmingham.

The game will be televised on WSFA 12 News and live streamed on WSFA.com and the WSFA 12 News app.

WATCH: Carver put on a show in the 6A State Semifinal in their 98-68 win over Hazel Green. 4 players in double-digits today. Carver is going for their 5th State Title in school history, their 1st since 2015. Champ game is Sat! Here's some lites. @MPSAthletics @wsfa12news #Fever12 pic.twitter.com/C4gSZNyhLV — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) February 28, 2018

Carver shot 62.5 percent from the field Wednesday morning in its takedown of Hazel Green.

Jaykwon Walton scored 26 points and Jalen Gaston had 21 to pace Carver’s high-scoring offense. Walton was 10-of-13 from the field and 5-of-6 at the foul line. He also had eight rebounds and five assists. Gaston was 5-of-6 from the 3-point arc and also had eight rebounds.

Derrell Bailey added 16 points and four assists and Antonio Young scored 13.

Carver shot 50 percent (7 of 14) on three’s and out-rebounded Hazel Green 37-20. The Wolverines also had eight different players record an assist and totaled 19, most in the 2018 state tourney for any classification thus far this week.

Hazel Green (22-10) got a 35-point performance from senior Kira Lewis. He was 14-of-28 from the field and made four treys. Jordan Beck chipped in 15 points and had four assists. All his points came on 5 3-pointers.

The Class 6A boys’ and girls’ semifinals continued Wednesday with Class 7A semifinals set for Thursday morning. Class 1A girls’ and boys’ finals will be Thursday afternoon. Class 2A, 3A and 4A finals will be Friday and Classes 5A, 6A and 7A will conclude the tourney Saturday.

