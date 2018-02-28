Day 3: Traci Kegley search continues in Elmore County

The command center set up for the Traci Kegley search in Elmore County on Day No. 3 (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Traci Kegley disappeared in 1998. Her vehicle and young child were found, but no sign of the mother has ever turned up. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Law enforcement and search crews are continuing their massive efforts to find evidence in the cold case of Traci Kegley, a mother who went missing in 1998.

The search is focused on 300 acres of land in rural Elmore County's Friendship Community.

WSFA 12 News has a crew at the search site's command center. We'll update this story with more details as they are learned Wednesday.

