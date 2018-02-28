Crash on I-65 NB near Cobbs Ford Road causing delays - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crash on I-65 NB near Cobbs Ford Road causing delays

(Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound near Cobbs Ford Road may be delayed after a crash.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, a crash has occurred just after the Cobbs Ford Road exit to I-65 northbound.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider taking an alternate route. One route would be to take exit 176 from I-65 NB and continue onto Alabama 143 north until you arrive at Cobbs Ford Road. From there you can re-enter I-65 northbound.

