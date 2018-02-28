1 dead, 2 injured in south Alabama crash

One person has died and two others have been seriously injured in a crash which occurred in Ozark on Tuesday.

According to Ozark Police, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Mixon School Road. When officers and medics arrived on the scene they found three people suffering from serious injuries.

Police say a passenger was transported by ambulance to Southeast Alabama Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. A second passenger, 59-year-old Jynelle L. Cox of Ariton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle had to be extracted from the vehicle by the jaws of life. Once freed, he was airlifted to Southeast Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

Investigators say although it is early on, they have reason to believe that alcohol was a factor in the event.

After the investigation concludes, officials with meet with the Dale County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any formal charges will be brought against the involved parties.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.