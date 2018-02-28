1 dead, 2 injured in south Alabama crash - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 dead, 2 injured in south Alabama crash

File Photo (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) File Photo (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
OZARK, AL (WSFA) -

One person has died and two others have been seriously injured in a crash which occurred in Ozark on Tuesday.

According to Ozark Police, the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Mixon School Road. When officers and medics arrived on the scene they found three people suffering from serious injuries.

Police say a passenger was transported by ambulance to Southeast Alabama Medical Center and is listed in stable condition. A second passenger, 59-year-old Jynelle L. Cox of Ariton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle had to be extracted from the vehicle by the jaws of life. Once freed, he was airlifted to Southeast Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police say.

Investigators say although it is early on, they have reason to believe that alcohol was a factor in the event.

After the investigation concludes, officials with meet with the Dale County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any formal charges will be brought against the involved parties.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-02-28 15:48:09 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-02-28 20:50:18 GMT
    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-02-28 20:50:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

  • Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Florida high school gingerly resumes classes after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-02-28 20:49:52 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly