Fight leads to shooting in Alex City, man arrested

A man is in police custody after a fight led to shooting and a victim being transported to a hospital in Alexander City.

According to Alex City Police Cpl. Michael Howell, police responded to a subject shot call on 11th Avenue Wednesday. Howell said the officer found one person shot and the suspect still on the scene.

Joseph Young, 52, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault after allegedly shooting the victim in the stomach. Howell said the victim was in stable condition at a Birmingham hospital.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.