Fight leads to shooting in Alex City, man arrested

A man is in police custody after a fight led to shooting and a victim being transported to a hospital in Alexander City.More >>
A high-speed pursuit that started in Pike County and ended on Highway 82 in Eufaula resulted in the arrest of a man Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase through several cities in Elmore County has been rushed to an area hospital after crashing the bike, according to Alabama State Troopers.More >>
A 17-year old Greenville High School student has found himself in legal hot water after police say he made a terrorist threat that caught the ear of fellow students.More >>
An Elmore County grand jury will consider five felony counts against Germaine Moore, 45, the defendant police say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl in a viral video.More >>
A former Dothan school resource officer, who was charged after an investigation into allegations he was having a sexual relationship with a student, is facing more charges.More >>
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Drug Task force seems to find itself busier than ever.More >>
The Central Alabama Crimestoppers Awards Luncheon at the RSA Activity Center in Montgomery is set to get underway shortly.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice has uncovered an alleged squash scam in south Alabama that has resulted in an indictment against a U.S. government employee.More >>
The victim in a shooting Monday morning in Montgomery was shot while sitting in his vehicle, according to court records.More >>
