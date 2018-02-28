Motorcyclist critically injured after chase, crash in Wetumpka

Investigators say the biker, whose name is not available, suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

A motorcyclist who led police on a high-speed chase through several cities in Elmore County has been rushed to an area hospital after crashing the bike, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Investigators say the biker, whose name is not available, suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an Elmore County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The crash scene is on U.S. Hwy. 14 near U.S. Hwy. 231 in Wetumpka.

According to Sgt. Steve Jarrett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the biker hit speeds of more than 100 mph as he raced across Prattville and Millbrook before crashing in Wetumpka.

Despite crashing into a deputy's vehicle, the officer was not injured, Jarrett said.

An investigation by Troopers is ongoing.

