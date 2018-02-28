High-speed chase begins in Troy, ends on Highway 82 in Eufaula

A high-speed pursuit that started in Pike County and ended on Highway 82 in Eufaula resulted in the arrest of a man Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, the chase started around 11:30 a.m. when Troy police identified a vehicle reported stolen in Tennessee. The chase continued through Troy, Clio, Clayton and Louisville before entering Eufaula on Highway 82.

Eufaula police say officers deployed spike strips. The stolen vehicle ran over the strips and crashed into a passenger vehicle before coming to a stop on Eufaula Avenue.

Stephen Lamar Erby was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, bringing stolen property into the state, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and second-degree criminal mischief. Eufaula police say Erby also faces multiple charges from other agencies.

One woman was injured as a result of the chase and was transported to Medical Center Barbour.

