Business expansions, additions to come to Opelika

Business expansions, additions to come to Opelika

Five new retailers will soon be a part of Tiger Town.
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

In Opelika, businesses and job opportunities are growing.

The Opelika City Council has recently approved three business expansions and additions, totaling almost $22 million.

“The first two are expansions of existing businesses. Mando Corporation is going to spend approximately $10 million to create 11 new jobs and they’re out in the northeast industrial park. Pharmavite, which is also in the northeast industrial park, is going to spend approximately $6 million,” said Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith.

Additions are also being made in Tiger Town. Bringing more retailers and jobs to that area.

“Tiger Town has got an expansion going on. They are building two buildings. One is 18,000 square feet and one is 16,000 square feet. One building will house one business, and the other one will have four bays that will have four different businesses. So, in effect, we will have five new businesses that will be coming to town,” said Smith.

The timeline is not yet set in stone for when these expansions will be completed, but city officials say that work is beginning right away and they’re glad for the job opportunities.

“We’re very honored that these people would choose to continue to spend their money in our community, and I think that our community is further reaching than just Opelika. I think that if you look at the number of the employees at Pharmavite and Mando, and the number of people that are employed and shop at Tiger Town, then you’ll see that those areas are much wider than just Opelika. So, I think it’s doing good for all of East Alabama and West Georgia,” Smith said.

