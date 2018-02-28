Tuskegee Airmen hangar receives historical marking in Troy

A hangar used during World War II by the Tuskegee Airman now has a marker recognizing its past. The hangar at the Troy Municipal Airport was originally located at the Tuskegee Army Airfield where the Airmen trained. It was disassembled and reassembled in Troy in 1947.

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held to unveil the new historic marker.

Walter Givhan, the Chairman of the Alabama Historical Commission, talked about the hardship and obstacles the airmen faced.

"The Tuskegee Airmen were true American heroes who forged a path in World War II, the first African-American pilots to fly for the United States armed forces. They faced prejudice and they faced an enemy in the sky, but they overcame all that adversity and it's a tremendous legacy that led to integration of the armed forces after World War II. This is something all Americans need to see, need to learn about," Givhan said.

The building has now been placed on the Alabama Register of Historic Places.

