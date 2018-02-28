Samson sets sights on another state title

After falling short of their goal last year, the Samson Tigers find themselves with a shot at redemption in just two days.

The Samson Lady Tigers basketball team will be playing for their second state title in the last three years when they take on Sand Rock Friday.

The Tigers defeated Phil Campbell 64-43 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the Class 2A title game.

Samson has been ranked towards the top of the Class 2A rankings for most of the year but all those weeks at the number one ranking won’t mean anything if the Tigers don’t get the job done come Friday.

“That goes to our three seniors,” said head coach Chad McKnight. “They’ve been through the wars. Obviously, they played in this game two years ago. Disappointed we didn’t make it last year, that’s definitely been a big motivational factor to get back here and they are seniors so they know this is their last game win, lose, or draw. How great would it be for them to go out on top? That would be the ultimate to their career here.”

Samson will take on Sand Rock for the Class 2A state title in Birmingham. Tip-off is at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.