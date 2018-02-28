Prattville High School officials dispel rumors of threat

Prattville High School officials have dispelled any rumors of threats toward the school. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Prattville High School and Autauga County School System officials say there is no merit to rumors of a threat being made against the high school.

Principal Brock Dunn said the school was made aware of rumors of a threat Tuesday. Dunn said the school thoroughly investigated and found nothing credible. He believes the rumors spread around the school by word of mouth.

The principal sent a message to parents Wednesday afternoon to ease concerns and assure them the rumors had been investigated.

He stressed they take these matters seriously and have a safety plan in place. He also said they are in constant contact with the Prattville Police Department and have a school resource officer on campus.

Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee said this is a case of students starting rumors and said they can't find any validity to it.

“We always take any allegation, threat or anything of that nature seriously, and we investigate it thoroughly and we vet it for any validity...and we haven’t found anything in this case," Agee said. “It’s just rumors being started and spread.”

