Pool tournament organized to help family of Montgomery murder victim

Benjamin Young was shot on Crawford Street while sitting in his vehicle Monday. (Source: Benjamin Young family)

A pool tournament has been organized to help the family of the victim in a shooting that happened Monday in Montgomery.

Lillie Young is now only left with memories of her youngest son.

"It is like I am going to wake up and this was just a bad dream,” Lillie Young said.

Benjamin Young, 38, was shot while sitting in his vehicle, according to court records. Charlie Gardner, 29, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Young. According to the court documents, Gardner allegedly shot Young from outside his vehicle on Crawford Street just before 7 a.m.

Gardner turned himself in to police several hours after the shooting. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $150,000.

Police said the two men knew each other, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute. Young’s mother find this hard to believe.

"There is no way my son would not have told me, ‘Mama, someone is bothering me.' We did not know Gardner,” said Young.

In the midst of this devastating loss, those who knew Ben best are remembering the joy he brought so many.

"Once you were his friend you were always his friend. He would always make you smile," said one friend.

As a 14-year cancer survivor, close friends say the 38-year-old had a passion to support those battling the disease and had a heart to help the youth and the elderly.

"No matter who it was, he tried to help them. He was always there for people when they needed him,” said Jeremy Ledbetter.

"He was one of my biggest role models,” said Addison Ledbetter.

Friends say Young was an avid pool player and a member of the American Poolplayers Association.

A pool tournament is planned for Saturday at 9 a.m. at DeJa Vu Billiards to raise money for Young's funeral expenses.

"We will all be in here shooting pool, but we will all be thinking about Ben. We will never forget him,” said Blake Kalisky.

Young's funeral will be Saturday, March 10th at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Old Hayneville Road at 11 a.m.

